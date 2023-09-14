BBC Sport's Simon Stone has been speaking to the Albion Unlimited podcast about the current state of affairs at Manchester United before Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton: "There is a lot of uncertainty around Manchester United and, at any football club, the thing that eases uncertainty is results. But the results have just not been there.

"They played against Arsenal, just before the international break, the best that they've played so far this season, by a considerable way. Then they had a goal disallowed right at the end of the game, which could've and probably would've given them victory. Instead the goal was ruled out and then Arsenal went and scored two goals in injury time, and it flips what the season looks like.

"On and off the pitch, Manchester United are in a bit of a state at the moment."

On United's injury problems: "I know that Onana wasn't bought with the idea that he's going to have Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire in front of him, and that will necessitate him [Erik ten Hag] altering the way that they play.

"There is a plan but it's not one that has been executed yet and I'm not sure when it is going to be executed. I'm not sure about Martinez, I think he was away with the Argentina squad, but Varane is certainly not going to be fit for the resumption. That all alters the way that Manchester United play."

