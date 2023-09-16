Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

If the win at Ibrox last time out was an appetizer, giving Celtic fans the flavour of progress being made in manager Brendan Rodgers’ second spell, then the main course served up against Dundee was pretty tasty too.

Not that Celtic were gorging themselves from the off. Patience was required throughout a first half in which Dundee held their nerve, and their discipline, and Celtic couldn’t quite click.

How they put that right in 20 marvellous minutes after the interval. The pressure valve released after David Turnbull’s blasted his penalty decisively down the middle. From which point, the football flowed.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s timing, energy and skill delivered the second and created the third as Dundee’s resistance crumbled.

Where Celtic were profligate in the first half, they were clinical in the second.

On top of their goals and overall supremacy, they’ll be encouraged by the return of Reo Hatate and the debuts of Nat Phillips, Luis Palma and Paulo Bernardo.

With a busy autumn fixture list, and a fair few injuries, Celtic will need their whole squad.

The only sour notes? Talisman Kyogo seemingly having to have his troublesome shoulder put "back in" early in the match; and Phillips only lasting until half-time. Whether those are serious injury concerns might well determine whether Rodgers has anything other than a huge smile on his face as he heads to the Netherlands to take on Feyenoord in the Champions League.

A big step up, but Celtic look like they’re warming to the task.