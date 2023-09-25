We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Burnley and Manchester United.

Here are some of your comments:

Burnley fans

Brian: Burnley lacked quality in the final third but they played well in the other areas. I'm not sure whether it should be Muric in goal instead of Trafford?

Fred: Burnley are rubbish. We can’t even score against this Manchester United team. Get Sean Dyche back, who is this Kompany fella anyway? The best player for us was VAR, it was the only thing that stopped them from scoring more.

Graham: We played the better football throughout and looked confident and calm. United did what they had to do by scoring a sublime goal just before half-time. The signs are encouraging but we have to score goals, they are what win matches.

Manchester United fans

Leighton: We played well. A really professional performance from the lads. We were good defensively and in the midfield we were a lot better than we have been. It was good to see Amrabat make his debut and Varane make his return because they are much needed at this moment in time. Also what a finish from Bruno!

Mahir: We started as badly as we've been playing for the past few weeks, conceding sloppy defensive errors. A magnificent Evans ball to our Portuguese magician Bruno and belief was restored, leading to much better passages of play. The last 30 minutes were much more stable, though we lacked creativity and pizzazz up front.

Mark: It's an ugly win, sometimes you have to take those. Substitutes weren't the best but we didn't have loads of choice. Hannibal was a brave choice and he did well. Onana proved he can make saves and be good with his feet, but anyone could have told you this.

David: On the performance tonight, United would have lost to most teams. At no time did they control the game and they relied on breakaways. Gone are the days when Scholes, Keane and Carrick used to control games from the midfield. Rashford’s form is also worrying.