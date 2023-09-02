Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino manager speaking to BBC Sport: "We are disappointed because we did everything to try and get a different result but football is about not making mistakes and we made one mistake and paid for that.

"We created many chances but we did not score. This Premier League is really competitive if you don't score it is difficult to win.

"They didn't create many chances. We conceded because of our mistake. Disappointed because it was a game that should be a win but we need to be more clinical in front of the goal. We didn't score and that is why we didn't win.

"Congratulations to them but we were disappointed because we could not break down their low block."