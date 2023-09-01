Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has been speaking to BBC Sport about what it's like as a player when a new signing arrives in your position: "Devastated. Like if you're goalkeeper - you know full well that if you're at Crystal Palace and Dean Henderson comes in for that amount of money, you know your place has gone.

"I had it as a player at Spurs, every single transfer window I'd get back in the team but they'd keep bringing in another one, another midfielder and another midfielder and you have to be realistic. At some point you have to accept defeat that it's going to happen.

"It's a strange situation. You don't give up, you get in as good a condition as you can and you wait and you generally get an opportunity somewhere, not always but generally something comes along and you get yourself back in and win the manager over and they feel like the trust is there.

"You do need to get out at times, but some players when the window goes they feel sorry for themselves and they just down their training levels because they're not playing. But actually, that three months comes around fast."