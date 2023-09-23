Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

These teams have made identical starts to the season with two wins, two defeats and a draw apiece - and this game just smells like a draw, doesn't it?

It will be good to see my old manager Roy Hodgson back in the Palace dugout after he was unwell last week.

But I'm going with my nose here, so Roy won't get a win against one of his former clubs.

Fabian's prediction: 0-1

