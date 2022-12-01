A﻿lexis Mac Allister has been on record stating he blushed when he first met Lionel Messi.

L﻿ast night the Brighton midfielder helped one of the greatest players to ever live into the last 16 of the World Cup.

Mac Allister drove home his first international goal to give Argentina the lead and they finished the job by beating Poland 2-0.

Mac Allister and Manchester City's Julian Alvarez both scored their first goals at the World Cup in the win, with only Brazil (83) and Germany (77) now having more different scorers in the competition than Argentina (62, excluding own goals).

A﻿fterwards, Mac Allister - who won the Player of the Match award - tweeted: "Unforgettable moments! Enjoy, rest and think about what's to come, let's go ARGENTINA."

And his brother Kevin - who plays his club football in Argentina - tweeted: "Thank you for this joy brother, you deserve this and more!! We love you."

Argentine media were quick to celebrate the national team’s “resurrection” following the win, which saw them top Group C after a shaky start.

Calling the match “their best” of the tournament, Clarin newspaper, external said that through a “show of character”, the team was “reborn as a candidate in the World Cup”.

“The team took looked like a team. A team that did not have Messi as its saviour, but as its brain and wizard” it said.