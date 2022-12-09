England manager Gareth Southgate has heaped praise on a "very happy" Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United striker has returned to fine form for club and country this season and will almost certainly play some part in England's World Cup quarter final with France on Saturday.

"Marcus is in really good form," Southgate said. "He hadn't been with us for 18 months but that has been a difficult period for him in terms of his form.

"I really like how he has been in this camp, very happy within himself, smiling a lot, enjoying his football, training well every day and dangerous in every game he has started or come on the pitch.

"So football wise he is in a really good place. In terms of social projects, a lot of our players have been involved in important causes and done a lot of good work in our country so I am very proud of everything they have done in that respect.

"He in particular made a massive difference for young children and families without the ability to provide lunches or school meals for their children. It was a cause close to his heart and he did incredibly well to create change in a difficult time in our country."