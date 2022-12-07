After Gabriel Jesus had surgery on a knee injury we asked if Arsenal need to be active in the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Martin: Arsenal must buy another striker in the next transfer window with Gabriel Jesus being sidelined. We are desperately short up front if we want to challenge for a trophy this season.

Phil: Tricky one but there is not much cover within the squad to fill the centre-forward position and the club need to make sure Jesus is not rushed back into action. Therefore I would seriously buy an experienced Premiership player. Someone like Jamie Vardy.

Roly: Give Nketiah a chance, he thinks he’s good enough, he knows what Arteta expects and I think there’s a fox in the box waiting to pounce. He’s always given spirit and effort. If he starts a game he knows he’s there on merit and he’s there to score goals and win matches.

Akinzo: If they’re ambitious about winning the league then this should be a priority over any other signing. Personally I’ll go for Gonçalo Ramos of Portugal, he’s in a rich vein of form both in the league and World Cup. Scoring a hat-trick on your World Cup debut at the age of 21 requires guts and talent.

Paul: We have to (sign a striker) if we are serious title contenders. We cannot just rely on Nketiah.