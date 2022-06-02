After announcing the exits of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona over a £72.5m deal for 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter), external

United will also pursue a move for Lazio's 27-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to De Jong. (GiveMeSport), external

The club have prioritised Ajax and Netherlands right-back Jurrien Timber, 20, but have also held two rounds of talks with Braga's 22-year-old Portugal defender David Carmo. (Manchester Evening News), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column