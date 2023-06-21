Nothing to fear for Hibs - analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Scotland

A trip to Andorra or the Faroe Islands won't have Hibs fans quaking in fear as they prepare to embark on next season's European adventure.

The draw for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round was kind to Lee Johnson's side as they dodged the two dangerous-looking sides, Danes Aarhus and Swedes Hammarby.

Instead, it's either Faroese outfit Vikingur or Inter Club d'Escaldes of Andorra who lie in wait.

Inter were seeded in the draw for the first qualifying round. They beat Faroese opposition, HB Torshavn, in the Champions League qualifiers two years ago and saw off Fiorita of San Marino last season.

Inter ultimately went out at the second qualifying round of the Conference League last term, losing to Romanians Cluj 4-1 on aggregate after a first-leg draw.

Match sharpness could be a problem for Inter as they haven't played since 28 May when they won the Andorran cup after finishing as runners-up in the league to Athletic Club d'Escaldes.

As for Vikingur, they beat opposition from Gibraltar in the Conference League qualifiers last season before bowing out 4-0 aggregate to Slovakian side Dac in the second round.

Vikingur currently sit fourth in the Faroese top flight but are on a miserable run of form, taking just one point from their past four matches.