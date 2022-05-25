BBC Radio Merseyside's Ian Kennedy has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Jordan Pickford: Made crucial saves in the big games in the run-in, and enjoyed a consistent season all round, despite the problems in front of him. Much calmer and composed, which is making him a better keeper.

Anthony Gordon: So often the shining light in games with his pace, he’s grown in confidence and has added a few goals to his game. Should gain much from coming through this campaign.

Richarlison: In the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he’s led the line and gives everything to the cause. His goal against Chelsea gave Everton much hope, and then he got the crucial equaliser against Crystal Palace.

Alex Iwobi: Player who may have proved a few doubters wrong this season – has been asked to play in different roles, and scored the crucial winner against Newcastle. Became a regular starter as the season progressed.

Who gets your vote? Choose here

Honourable mention

Although they didn’t play, the part the FANS played in keeping Everton up cannot be underestimated - they were as important as any player.