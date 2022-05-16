Jurgen Klopp admits he will have to make changes for Tuesday's trip to Southampton after 120 bruising minutes against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were withdrawn because of injury in that game and Klopp, who has been a passionate advocate of having five substitutes available, says the quick turnaround is challenging.

"It's better to moan and argue when you've won, but why did they think the best day for our game was the Tuesday?" he said.

"Nobody thought we could have had an extra day's rest and played on the Thursday? We're going there with eight players who played 120 minutes so we will have to make changes - I just do not know how many.

"All the same, I can't wait to play the game. I'm really excited about it and we will go with all we have to make it happen."

Klopp also said winning the FA Cup "felt really big" and takes the pressure off the remaining two weeks.

"We know and feel the responsibility that Liverpool FC have to win trophies," he said. "It's much better we have won already and makes the whole thing more enjoyable."