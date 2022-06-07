Kasper Schmeichel and Jannik Vestergaard helped Denmark move to the top of their Nations League group with victory over Austria in Vienna.

The game was delayed slightly because of a power cut at Ernst-Happel Stadion, but Denmark started better and took the lead through Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Xaver Schlager equalised for the hosts but Jens Stryger Larsen's winner six minutes from time ensured Denmark backed up last week's victory over world champions France to make it two wins from two.

Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana appeared as France Under-21s comfortably defeated Armenia Under-21s 4-1 in Yerevan.