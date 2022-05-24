Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Rating: I'm leaning towards a 7/10 considering the sorry state of affairs we were in until Eddie Howe took over. To have comfortably stayed up after no wins in the opening 14 games is remarkable. Survival was always the ambition under Mike Ashley, so the targets will thankfully be higher next season.

Best performance: Beating Everton 3-1 at home. Kieran Trippier's heroics in scoring a brilliant free-kick to take us out of the relegation zone. That was the turning point and the atmosphere that night at St James' Park was electric.

Player of the season: Joelinton. From failed striker to midfield enforcer. The Brazilian's stats don't lie and he's been an absolute powerhouse in the middle of the park.

Player whose time is up: Ciaran Clark. Jeff Hendrick. Dwight Gayle... the list goes on. Plenty of ins and outs needed this summer from the deadwood of the Ashley era.

Opposition player you'd love: Kalvin Phillips. Young English star to add quality to our midfield.

Happy with your manager? Over the moon. Howe should win manager of the season for the incredible turnaround he's achieved. From dead and buried in December to Premier League safety by March. First team to avoid relegation after not winning any of our first 14 matches.

One learning to take into next year: Don't panic-buy strikers.

