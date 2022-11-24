'﻿Nicky Clark has been the best signing in Scotland'

Former Saints defender Allan Preston believes that the club's current top six position is fully justified.

“Staying in the league last season was a really good achievement", he said. "This time they’ve had time to recruit, time to plan, get what Callum [Davidson] wanted in, and they’ve got some terrific players in. I think top six is well within the realms of reality for them."

Speaking to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, P﻿reston expanded further on the Perth club's recuitment.

“I was asked at the start of the season about which signing will make the biggest difference in Scotland, and I said Nicky Clark. He’ll score goals and help the team - he’s been magnificent since he’s been there. He’s helped Stevie May, he links up play and he scores goals. He has been the best signing for a club in Scotland."