Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is torn between moving to Newcastle United or Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr following the 37-year-old's exit from Manchester United by mutual consent. (Marca - in Spanish), external

However Chelsea and Newcastle are thought to have distanced themselves from moves for Ronaldo, while Inter Miami are understood to be looking elsewhere. (Telegraph), external

The Blues are set to open talks over Ronaldo as co-owner Todd Boehly sees the appeal of signing the Portuguese on a free transfer, although manager Graham Potter is less convinced. (CBS, via Sun), external

United have saved about £15.5m in wages after coming to a mutual agreement with Ronaldo to end his contract before it runs out in the summer. (Times - subscription required), external

The 37-year-olds goals during his second spell at Old Trafford have cost the club £1.2m each. (Mail), external

AFC Crewe, who play in the 14th tier in the English football pyramid, have offered Ronaldo a club record £35 per week, which would make him the highest paid player at the club. (Star), external

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, has said he is uncertain of his future at Barcelona, having emerged as a target for former club Manchester United in the summer transfer window. (Mirror), external

A Barcelona adviser has hit back at a suggestion from United target Frenkie de Jong that the club's board leaked the contract details for the Netherlands midfielder, 25, last summer. (Mirror), external

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, is in talks to remain with the club amid interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano via Sportbible), external

Finally United's market valuation rose by 17% after owners the Glazer family said they are considering selling the club. (Sky via Express), external

