Nottingham Forest match-winner Taiwo Awoniyi to BBC Match of the Day 2: "I’m really happy about the goal – it was a dream for me to score and for the team to win.

"As a striker you just have to be ready for anything around the goal. It’s all about getting ready whether you are starting or coming on from the bench.

"We must say a very big thank you to the fans because from the beginning they got behind the team and you can see how it kept the team going until the last minute.

"I’m really happy about it because it took me a long journey to get back to the Premier League and I’m very, very proud of myself.

"The win will give more confidence to the team, it will keep us going for the next game. I believe we will have a great season as a team."