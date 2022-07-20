David Moyes was unimpressed with a sluggish performance from his team as West Ham lost 3-1 at Rangers on Tuesday.

The Scottish Premiership side blew the Hammers away with three goals in 12 minutes and Moyes knows they have a lot of work to do before the opening Premier League game against Manchester City on 7 August.

"It was always going to be a difficult game, but I'm disappointed with a lot of elements," Moyes told West Ham's official website, external.

"Rangers looked better, quicker, sharper. I didn't see it as being a good team performance at all.

"We certainly need to make a lot of changes and do something different, that's for sure."

Moyes also reflected on an injury to £30m summer signing Nayef Aguerd, who limped off.

"It might be some ligaments, or he’s twisted his ankle. It blew up immediately so we have to hope it’s not a problem."