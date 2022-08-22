We asked for your views after Brighton continued their fine start to the season with victory at West Ham on Sunday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Martin: You know you're getting better when you can go away, play pretty well - but not perfectly - and still be totally unconcerned by the opposition for 90 minutes. Brighton were always the better team, and were always going to win. But if we're going to progress, we’ve got to accept that we need to be beating 'teams like West Ham'.

Ian: Not only is Potter a master tactician, he's also master of his troops - who put his plans into action perfectly.

Ben: We played well and deserved the three points - a well dispatched penalty (something we have been missing as of late) from Mac Allister and a composed strike from Trossard to beat Fabianski at close range. We looked the far better side and dominated a below-par West Ham side. Up the Albion!