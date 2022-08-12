Listen to Fantasy 606

The latest Fantasy 606 podcast has dropped before the gameweek two deadline.

Alistair Bruce-Ball, Chris Sutton and Statman Dave discuss how their first teams of the season got on.

You'll find out whether Clough and Taylor tinkered with their starting XI ahead of the first deadline and they ask whether you should switch onto Erling Haaland this week.

Plus listener Robbo pops by to discuss the changes to the listeners' team and comedian Luke Kempner joins the pod to play a game of Sutton Death.

