Chelsea have opened talks with Barcelona for 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external

De Jong would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge over Manchester United (Metro), external

Chelsea are willing to offer Leicester's France Under-21 defender Wesley Fofana £200,000 a week if they can strike a deal with the Foxes, who want £85m for the 21-year-old. (Mail), external

The Blues have told defender Cesar Azpilicueta that they do not want to let him join Barcelona. (Times - subscription required), external

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is set to join Brighton, with Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 24, set to move the other way. (football.london), external

Juventus could step up their interest in Blues midfielder Jorginho, with the Serie A side's Arthur Melo close to joining Valencia on loan. (90 Min), external

