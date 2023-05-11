Wolves have confirmed the details of a pre-season tour to South Korea at the end of July.

Julen Lopetegui's side will play friendlies against Scotland champions Celtic (26 July, Suwon) and Italian side Roma (29 July, Incheon).

It is the first time Wolves will have visited the nation in their 146-year history.

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan, who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup, said: "It is a beautiful country with incredible people, culture, food and history.

"I am very excited to return home this summer alongside my Wolves team-mates and introduce them to my country."