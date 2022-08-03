Premier League predictions: Who will finish where in 2022-23?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 17th

This season's prediction - 16th

Leeds scraped to survival on the final day of last season and have subsequently lost two of their most influential players in Raphinha and home-grown hero Kalvin Phillips.

This makes life tough for Jesse Marsch as he tries to rebuild on what he inherited from the iconic figure of Marcelo Bielsa.

I think Leeds, rather like Everton, will survive based on the fanatical and unswerving support they receive at home. Elland Road must be their fortress - otherwise they could be in trouble.

Marsch has gone with what he knows bringing in winger Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, two Americans who have worked under him before. The same applies to defender Rasmus Kristensen, also signed from Salzburg.

Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra has arrived from Feyenoord for £21m to add threat and Leeds will hope a pre-season hamstring injury does not prove too problematic.

This is a big show of faith in Marsch, who wants to put him own stamp on the side. Leeds are another team needing a good start or times could be very tough.

Leeds must keep Patrick Bamford fit. And keep Jack Harrison.

