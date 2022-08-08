We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Newcastle kick-started the new season with a win over newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Simon: A great team performance to kick-start the season. I still feel we need a good finisher to give the team further options.

David: I think it was a good steady start to the season. We made plenty of chances, around 25 shots, which suggests we need a top notch striker to convert some of those chances. Bruno was brilliant and Schar's goal was great. There's plenty to be positive about, so that suggests no relegation battle this season.

Neil: A very good performance, we were on the front foot from start to finish, which shows our levels of fitness are excellent. We dominated throughout. We do need to get the final ball right however, if we had done that today it could have been five or six.

Bill: First opening-day home win since 2013. It was a good all-round performance. If we can produce a similar performance in our next game away at Brighton and get a point at least from our two games against City and Liverpool, it will have been a great start to the season. It still highlights our need for attacking re-enforcements but there's still three weeks of the window left.

Andrea: We're absolutely a different team now Eddie has taken over. It was a well deserved win too, I love them.