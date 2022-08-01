Leicester's James Maddison is the best he has been physically, according to Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers.

On what specifically the midfielder - who is a target for Newcastle United - has improved on, Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester: "It’s across all facets of physicality.

"My teams have generally always been physical - physical being the ability to run, to press, to be intense, to be able to do that repetitively. Some players can do it, but then they will fall away in doing it. At the highest level, you have to have that repetitive ability to press, to jump.

"He has made some adjustments in the second part of last season and, along with his training and preparation off the field, he is on a different level. It’s great to see.

"He’s 25 now and he’s got all the ability in the world. He is one of the best players in the Premier League and he is still learning. and that is very important."

