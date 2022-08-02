While Timo Werner has been heavily linked with a return to Germany, journalist Luke Edwards says a number of Premier League clubs are interested in the Chelsea forward.

There are rumours Werner could return to RB Leipzig as part of a potential swap deal involving Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a very interesting one and I suspect Timo Werner is going to be a player we talk about a lot.

"He’s effectively been replaced at Chelsea by Raheem Sterling. He wants to move because he wants to be playing regularly to get to the World Cup. I think there is still a really good player in Werner and Chelsea signed him for £46m in 2020. He’s one of those players that has unfortunately become known for his misses. But he is a really good player.

"The swap deal doesn’t make sense to me. Chelsea have got a problem. They paid huge money for Werner in terms of his wages and he is on more than £200,000 a week, or around that figure. There are very few clubs in Europe who can match that wage. There are very few clubs in the market for a player and for what Chelsea would want as a transfer fee. They can raise their money through a loan fee, but the problem with that is that they will have to subsidise his wages.

"I think this is the first chess piece being moved in that he could go back to Germany, he could go back to his former club, but I know for a fact there are a host of Premier League clubs looking at Werner’s situation and hoping Chelsea get into a situation where they just need to get him out and the English clubs all want Chelsea to pay a huge amount of his wages basically.

"They all want a bargain, Chelsea want to pay as little as possible of his wages, so we might see a bidding war coming. I wouldn’t rule out him going to Leipzig, but I’m not entirely sure how the German club are going to be paying his wages either."

