Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking about the club's progression since his appointment in November 2021:

"This [qualifying for the Champions League] wasn't in our sights at that moment. We had escaped relegation impressively, from the position we were in. We were hopeful of improving and staying away from danger and growing the team to a position where maybe we could compete for Europe in a couple of seasons, so we've shot ahead of schedule.

"With that comes big challenges for the future, but when you're in these moments and there's an opportunity of something like this, you have to take it."

