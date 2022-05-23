Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd: Pick of the stats
Crystal Palace have ended a run of 13 consecutive home league matches without a win over Manchester United, with this their first since a 3-0 victory in May 1991.
Manchester United have lost six consecutive away league matches for the first time since March 1981.
United have ended a season with a goal difference of zero. It's the first time they've not had a positive goal difference at the end of a league season since 1989-90.
Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has scored three Premier League goals against United, the joint-most of a player after playing for the Red Devils in the competition, along with Danny Welbeck.