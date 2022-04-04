Man City not feeling pressure but Burnley need a spark

Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Turf Moor

Turf Moor is seen as a difficult venue for visiting teams, but that was not the case for Manchester City, who started a huge week in almost flawless fashion.

If Pep Guardiola's side were feeling the pressure after being knocked off the top of the table by Liverpool just before kick-off, they did not show it. This was a typical City performance - they controlled the game almost from the very start, and kept Burnley at arm's length throughout.

There are tougher tests for the Premier League leaders to come on their own ground in the next few days, with Atletico Madrid arriving at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, before they take on Liverpool in what is being viewed by some as a title-decider on Sunday.

Burnley, too, have important fixtures on the horizon, with relegation rivals Everton the next visitors on Wednesday, before the Clarets travel to bottom-of-the-table Norwich next weekend. Both games look winnable, but that would still require a big improvement on this performance.