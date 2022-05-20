Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United “should not be a selling club” and confirmed he has been speaking with incoming boss Erik ten Hag about the team moving forward.

Ten Hag is expected to be at Selhurst Park on Sunday to watch his new charges round off their season and Rangnick is confident of progress at United, despite a difficult season.

“I strongly believe there is a core of players good enough to play for this club,” he said. “If they bring in the right mentality and quality I am confident we can bring this club back to the top.

“We spoke in detail about all the different areas I would be of help. This club needs to find players for whom Manchester United is the next logical step.

“United should not be a selling club.”

Rangnick also suggested the Europa League is desirable for United, with a place in the competition guaranteed if they beat Crystal Palace.

Draw or lose and West Ham could demote United to the Europa Conference League.

"They would much rather play Europa League,” he said. “It is still Thursday but it is a big difference.

"It’s an incentive for everybody."