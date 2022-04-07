Lage to face the media

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Discussions today with Bruno Lage about which players in his squad are available for tomorrow might take a slightly different tone to last week, even though the main issues are the same – as far as we know at the moment, anyway.

Ruben Neves will still be missing with the knee injury, which hopefully hasn’t quite ended his season, and Raul Jimenez will serve the second game of his suspension.

In advance of the Aston Villa game last weekend, these two absences were discussed among supporters with serious concern. This is given the outstanding form of Neves and the apparent lack of suitable cover for Jimenez, notwithstanding his lower goalscoring rate this season.

Lage’s selection choices against Villa were arguably not the most obvious, but were entirely justified by the performances of Fabio Silva and Leander Dendoncker.

Lage is unlikely to comment on whether he’ll make the same choices again tomorrow, but is sure to be asked again about the advance of Silva, the teenage record signing who Lage appeared to have all but sidelined in the autumn.

After a few brighter contributions as a substitute, he produced by far his most notable Wolves performance against Villa, and Lage may expand on his recent comments about pushing the youngsters hard to improve their standards.