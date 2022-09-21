R﻿oberto de Zerbi will bring a brand of "risky, exciting football" to his new role as Brighton manager, according to Italian football expert James Horncastle.

A﻿lbion's new boss met the media for the first time on Tuesday after being confirmed as Graham Potter's replacement earlier this week.

With De Zerbi an "acolyte" of Pep Guardiola, Horncastle anticipates interesting times ahead for the Sussex side.

"﻿He's a big admirer of Pep," Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast. "He likes to invite teams on and then play through the press as he believes that gives a numerical advantage.

"﻿He's driven some old school Italian managers mad, who think he should just hoof it and not be ashamed.

"﻿But he's committed to his style."

F﻿ellow broadcaster Guillem Balague agreed with Horncastle's verdict and also noted De Zerbi's connection to his players, most prominently displayed upon his exit from Shakhtar Donestk because of the war in Ukraine.

"﻿I saw him when he left and he was crying because he was very close to his players," said Balague. "He leads through emotion and doesn't want robots.

"﻿He has an aura, a great personality and when he walks he looks much bigger than his 6'5."

