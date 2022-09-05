We asked for your post-match thoughts after Leeds United lost 5-2 to Brentford.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Robert: We must be taking some points off all teams like Brentford if we are not to be in the relegation battle again! Our finishing let us down once more, it's been the same for over two seasons now. No proven Premier League striker has been added - why not?! I hope Leeds have kept in touch with Bielsa, we might need him again around Christmas time!

Chris: A team is only as good as its coach. When Jesse Marsch was given a red card I cringed. He needs to apologise to every Leeds fan. On the pitch the team looked disjointed, the smooth, fluent passing rare to see, the defence opened up far too easy. Without Rodrigo we lacked a punch up front. Brentford weren’t brilliant, we were just bad.

Matt: While Leeds were unlucky with one or two decisions that could have changed the flow of the game against Brentford it again appeared that poor defending was the key to the result. We've made some excellent signings but must sure up the centre of defence either tactically or through different personnel if we are to avoid further heavy defeats.

Marley: The lack of buying a striker again in the transfer window and giving one of our assets Dan James away to a rival is absolutely crazy for a team that avoided the drop by the skin of their teeth last season.

Simon: Let’s see what the response will be when we face Nottingham Forest, who also lost. We better show how much we want a win. Jesse needs to play Struijk at centre-back and drop Llorente. Also bring in Hejde at his left-back position.