Analysis: Aston Villa 1-1 Man City

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Villa Park

A hard-earned point for Aston Villa as they fought back from a goal down to get a superb draw with the reigning champions Manchester City.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who was coming under pressure after four defeats in their opening five matches of the season, will hope this result can kickstart their campaign.

After frustrating Premier League top goalscorer Erling Haaland in the first half, with the Norwegian only touching the ball 10 times, Villa fell behind after 50 minutes as Haaland showed his class to volley in from Kevin de Bruyne's excellent cross.

But City threatened to run away with the game, only for Emiliano Martinez to make two saves to deny Haaland and De Bruyne to hit the crossbar with a free-kick.

Leon Bailey, with Villa's only shot on target, equalised by firing into the top corner from Jacob Ramsey's pass and Villa thought they had won it when Philippe Coutinho put the ball in the net, only for an offside earlier in the move to rule out the goal.

However, a lot to build on for Villa and Gerrard with this result taking them out of the relegation zone.