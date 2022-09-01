We asked if you would like to see Newcastle make any further signings before the transfer window shuts.

Here are some of your comments:

David: Steadily building a decent team but the overall squad still looks light. We still need another striker as Wilson is not guaranteed to play enough games. We also need another midfield player, a stronger ball winner to replace Longstaff, Shelvey, etc.

Alex: Before injuries I would have said we need Maddison/Gallagher and then Diaby / Pulisic on loan. We perhaps now need more cover. I would still be delighted with Maddison and Pulisic.

Richard: Do Newcastle need anyone else urgently? The current injuries have shown that there is a lack of top quality in what is, perhaps, the most important position on the pitch - central midfield. However, with Shelvey carrying a medium-term injury and Bruno a short-term injury, the arrival of a top central midfielder may upset the apple cart when all are fit.

Neil: Priority has to be the centre of midfield and given the lack of time we need to concentrate all our efforts in this area of the squad. The comments after Sunday’s game were right. What that showed was a lack of quality when we get injuries. Let’s hope the club has some irons in the fire as time is short.

Graeme: With injuries and suspension our squad depth will be exposed. However, all good things come to those who wait, patience is a virtue.

Nigel: The Toon could still do with a winger and a defensive central midfielder to really add quality, but perhaps the biggest issue is squad depth. We look fragile when the first XI aren't out. A general upgrade of peripheral players is arguably more important right now.