Manchester United have made an offer to sign 30-year-old Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, whose Brentford contract expires at the end of this month. (Athletic - subscription required), external

United's interest in Eriksen would not rule out a move for top target Frenkie de Jong, as talks continue with the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder's club Barcelona. (Mail), external

