Earlier this week Aston Villa announced their pre-application expansion plans for Villa Park and the surrounding area.

The enhancements aim to turn the stadium into a "world-class sporting venue" and it includes a new North Stand connecting to the Trinity Stand.

We asked you for your opinions on the proposed plans, which could also see the stadium's capacity increase to more than 50,000.

Here are some of your replies:

Paul: It's been needed for years and the extra revenue it'll generate will be great for the club and enable us to invest more in the team. Once again, the owners are proving they have a clear long-term strategy for the club and we're seeing investment in all the right areas. Exciting times!

Ellison: Plans to redevelop the North Stand have been in the pipeline for years now. Initial plans were drawn up during the Lerner era but the club's decline and eventual relegation put it on ice. It's nice to see the plans resurrected again. The demand for season tickets is clearly there and the old North Stand is looking very tired.

Phil: I think the idea of expanding Villa Park is a great idea. To create a world-class venue in the Midlands would be outstanding. Aston Villa deserve a home stadium reflecting their history and future plans.

Mike: Transport links to and from, including parking, is critical to any expansion plans. Having to walk a minimum of a mile, whichever mode is chosen, is utterly ridiculous in a modern age. Park and ride with drop-off adjacent to the stadium is essential.