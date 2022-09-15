A﻿ston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says his side "need to back up" their impressive performance against Manchester City in Friday night's game against Southampton.

A﻿ fine finish from Leon Bailey earned Villa a point against the champions in their last match two weeks ago and, after a stuttering start, the display suggested they were finding their feet this season.

H﻿owever, Gerrard is refusing to take anything for granted as he plots a route up the Premier League table, with Villa current 17th.

"﻿What we showed against City was that when we’re at our best, and our top players are close to their best form, we can compete against anyone in the league," he said.

"﻿We want to make it a turning point but just because you perform well against a high-quality opponent, it gives you no guarantees.

"You’ve got to go and put it in on the training ground, reset yourselves and then back that performance up."

A﻿fter an enforced break of two weeks without a game following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Gerrard is hoping extra time on the training ground will have built rather than quelled momentum.

"﻿The onus is on us and the responsibility is on me to prepare the team to put in a good performance tomorrow against a different opponent," he said.