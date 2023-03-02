Chelsea v Leeds: Pick of the stats
- Published
Chelsea have won their past five Premier League home games against Leeds and are unbeaten in their past six against them at Stamford Bridge (D1) since a 2-0 defeat in December 1999.
Following their 3-0 win at Elland Road in August, Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since their title winning campaign of 1991-92, when they won 3-0 at home and 1-0 away.
Chelsea have scored just 23 goals in their 24 Premier League games this season, their lowest at this stage of a campaign since 1993-94 (22). With 25 goals conceded, this is the latest into a campaign the Blues have a negative goal difference since 2015-16 (-2 after 25 games).
This is Javier Gracia's second Premier League game in charge as Leeds boss. His second game in the competition as Watford manager was also against Chelsea, with the Spaniard beating the Blues 4-1 at Vicarage Road.