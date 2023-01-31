Furlong signs on loan

Motherwell have signed Brighton left-back James Furlong on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has played 16 times for Brighton’s under 21s this season, and came off the bench for the first team in an EFL Cup tie against Forest Green in August.

“James is a young player who came highly recommended to us from Brighton,” manager Steven Hammell said.

“It’s a good opportunity for him and is seen as a potential first-team player for Brighton so we feel this is a great move for both parties.”