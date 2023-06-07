Former Premier League defender Steve Brown believes West Ham were right to keep faith with manager David Moyes despite being embroiled in a relegation battle for much of the season.

The Hammers ended up finishing 14th in the Premier League and will face Fiorentina in the final of the Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

"I'm glad they didn't sack David Moyes, and I'm glad he's got them out of trouble. I don't know what more he could have done," Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"The fact is they were in trouble and he was getting stick - and they comfortably stayed up.

"Some of the performances were just not kind on the eye and there's been a bit of aggravation from the support base at times.

"I thought they were punching well above their weight the season before, they've come back to where I'd expect them to be. Yet people are wanting him out and him sacked.

"I think the recruitment last summer was not as good as it had been so they struggled a bit to find their feet."

West Ham now have the chance to win their first major trophy for 43 years and Brown believes Moyes deserves the opportunity.

"I think Wednesday night is huge for the football club and for David Moyes to say: 'I am the man,'" added Brown.

"Forty points and a trophy - he'd certainly have a big smile on his face, that's for sure.

"They've worked hard to get there, it's an achievement to get there and there's some big clubs towards the end of the tournament."

