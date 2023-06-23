We asked you which player you would sell this summer and which player you would bring in.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jason: Player out - Harry Arter. He’s done that much for us, I forgot he was still on our books . Player in - Dean Henderson. I've picked him as I don’t think Keylor Navas would return permanently.

Gazz: In - anyone Steve Cooper believes fits the system, but preferably a decent goalkeeper like Henderson. Out - Jonjo Shelvey and if you don't know why, you weren't paying attention last season when he threw his toys out of the pram. No room for prima donnas!

Mo: Out - Shelvey. That one doesn't need explaining. In - Tyler Adams from Leeds United. We need a mobile central defensive midfielder to break up play, which will help us to hopefully gain more possession next season.

Ashton: Forest really need to sign a midfielder because, at the moment, Ryan Yates probably won’t do it for us. A perfect midfielder could be Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, as he’s just got to the final of the Europa Conference League, but knowing us we probably won’t get him.

Kevin: Sell - it's got to be Shelvey. I don't know why we even bought him. He's always been a liability. Keeping Brennan Johnson is a must, otherwise we need a good midfielder. We missed a trick last year by allowing James Garner to slip through our fingers.