Premier League footballers Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson have praised Graham Potter for stating his mental health has suffered due to Chelsea's form in recent weeks.

Potter has stated he has received angry messages from fans which have had a negative impact on both him and his family.

"He’s human," West Ham striker Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"Everyone goes through it. I have been through it myself. I think it’s amazing he has been able to speak up and talk about it. He’s a first manager to do it."

Newcastle striker Wilson responded: "He is human and raising awareness that someone in such a high position can be affected, not just by the pressure but by mental health. I think it’s good to acknowledge it. It’s nice and refreshing to be open. I take my hat off to him."

Antonio says Potter is "definitely a manager under pressure" but has sympathy for the number of injuries and the pace of change he has faced as Chelsea boss.

He feels the manager should be given "more time" and the chance to manage into next season.

And Wilson added: "Patience is key. He’s not had a pre-season with his squad. He’s added to the depth in January, new players need to get settled. Injuries to key players as well, it’s bene a tough season for them as a squad. It’s not just all fingers pointed to the manager. You have to give the man patience. For him to leave Brighton he must have had assurances of his long-term future."

