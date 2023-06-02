Leeds have confirmed that Sam Allardyce has mutually agreed to leave his role as manager.

The 68-year-old joined the Whites for the final four games of the season but was unable to save the club from relegation.

"It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League," Allardyce said.

"I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity. I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.

"At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong."

