Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

A difficult question. Short answer: Peter Ward. Long answer: Peter Ward, Bobby Zamora and Glenn Murray. And then for those still playing, undoubtedly Lewis Dunk and Solly March.

Peter, Bobby and Glen were all brilliant in their own unique way and in different time periods. The fact all three had at least two stints at the club says it all. They are held in such high regard.

In today’s side, both Lewis and Solly are locally born and have worked their way up from the development squad to starring in the first team. I am sure these two will be on the biggest cult hero list when they finish playing.

