We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester City fans

Rodrigue: A good win before facing Arsenal next Wednesday. The first half was an outstanding display. It was the City we like - Pep did a simple formation and did not overthink the game.

Angela: What can you say? Manchester City are great, fantastic football.

Dave: City are about to embark on a huge run which will end with the title remaining at Etihad Stadium.

Aston Villa fans

Robbie: The result was expected, caused by many defensive errors yet again. Although great positives to take away like Duran and Coutinho looking great. And Watkins can’t stop scoring.

Keith: One word sums Villa up right now - RUBBISH! Will soon be in a relegation battle if we're not careful. We need more aggression, fight and determination when walking onto the pitch. The team looks defeated before they even start. Something's not quite right in the changing room.

Chris: Villa were poor from the off, didn’t defend well and conceded a soft couple of goals. Thought the Grealish penalty decision a bit harsh. Replays clearly showed no contact. Not going to be any easier against Arsenal.