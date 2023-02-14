'No surprise to land Celtic in Scottish Cup again'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

Monday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final draw will have been met with much excitement and anticipation across the land, except those of a Jambo persuasion.

There is always a sense of inevitably as to when Hearts will draw either Hibs or Celtic in the competition.

Literally every year since 2012, with the exception of the Brora Rangers exit in 20/21, Hearts have faced either Hibs or Celtic – or sometimes both - in each season's Scottish Cup.

Listen, I think every Scottish football supporter knows that to win a cup you will very likely need to defeat Celtic or Rangers on route. To lift the 2023 Scottish Cup however, it appears that Hearts will need to defeat both to have the open-top bus parade down Gorgie on Sunday, 4 June.

I know some cynics still believe in the ‘hot balls’ theory for the Old Firm team and having seen that Hearts Women have also drawn Celtic Women in the same round of the Scottish Cup, Jambos can be forgiven for allowing their mind to wonder. The saving grace for me is the fact this match will be played at Tynecastle and not Glasgow.

It’s going to be one of the most anticipated domestic games in many a year and I’m sure Robbie Neilson will be drumming the magnitude of the match into the players ahead of it.

It’s a bit of a Catch-22 situation as we can’t solely focus on the one cup game or the ‘final before the final’ as Hearts need to strengthen their grip on third place.

There are big games versus Motherwell and St Johnstone to come in the league before a midweek trip to Celtic Park, days prior to the quarter-final, for players to fight to get into the squad for that huge tie.

Here’s hoping that Robbie Neilson has learned from his last two encounters with Celtic and Rangers at Tynecastle and that to be victorious in these matches, you need to go on the front foot and have confidence in your own abilities rather than worry too much about the opposition.

With a raucous Tynecastle in your corner, there’s every chance Celtic could be throwing in the towel to their Scottish Cup aspirations.