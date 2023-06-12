Brentford director of football Phil Giles says signing Kevin Schade on a five-year contract is "fantastic for the club".

The Bees have paid German side Freiburg a club record fee to sign the 21-year-old forward, who initially joined on loan in January.

Schade has failed to score in his 18 Premier League appearances to date, although he did make his senior debut for Germany in March.

Giles said: "When Kevin joined us on loan in January, we agreed with Freiburg that the move would become permanent this summer if certain conditions were met, which included Brentford remaining a Premier League team for next season.

"We have all been pleased with Kevin's contribution so far, both on the pitch and his professionalism off it, so to have him with us now until 2028 is fantastic for the club.

"We all hope both Kevin and Brentford can make further progress from here and look forward to the challenge."