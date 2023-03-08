Hibernian 1-4 Rangers: Analysis
Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland
Hibs were disappointing. Having won four of their last five games and drawn the other, there was a sense they could put Rangers under pressure here.
But as soon as they conceded so quickly after going behind, their chances faded rapidly. Arguably - like others who sensed a vulnerability in Rangers at points this season - they were too open.
However, they need to move on quickly with third place still a realistic prospect.